UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NABU Says Fight Over Nord Stream 2 Construction 'Defused,' Will Now Focus On Compensation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 08:27 PM

NABU Says Fight Over Nord Stream 2 Construction 'Defused,' Will Now Focus on Compensation

Environmental group NABU deems the conflict over Nord Stream 2 construction in the springtime has been "defused" after its lawsuit put a German regulator permit on halt until late May, and will now focus on seeking compensation for "damage" to the environment, Dr. Kim Cornelius Detloff, head of NABU's Marine Conservation, told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Environmental group NABU deems the conflict over Nord Stream 2 construction in the springtime has been "defused" after its lawsuit put a German regulator permit on halt until late May, and will now focus on seeking compensation for "damage" to the environment, Dr. Kim Cornelius Detloff, head of NABU's Marine Conservation, told Sputnik.

On Monday, Nabu took legal action against the Nord Stream 2 project, arguing that the gas link could damage the Baltic Sea's sensitive marine ecosystem. On Tuesday, Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency told Sputnik that the lawsuit halts the current work permit, but the construction will be allowed to resume in late May.

"NordStream 2 runs in the middle of natural reservations in German waters, which we consider to be incompatible with the objectives of the protected area. The current contradiction is about the changed construction time window from January to June in the bird sanctuary (note: salt marshes on the coast, where the terminal will be situated). Now that no work has been done in the German Baltic Sea, this conflict has defused. Presently, the issue is a matter of compensating for the damage to the seabed," Detloff said.

The activist also questioned the entire rationale behind the Russian-led pipeline, noting that "we disagree with the argument for an increased need for energy security.

"

"Our reports of the German Institute for Economic Research say that no additional gas infrastructure is required, but that additional gas pipelines, or LNG terminals, are a political bet against the success of the transition to renewable energies in Europe," he insisted.

According to Detloff, there are sufficient gas import infrastructures "in the form of pipelines and LNG ports in Europe and Germany."

"Due to the various redundancies in the European natural gas network, individual delivery bottlenecks or demand peaks are compensated. The Nord Stream 2 project is therefore not necessary from an energy management perspective," the activist stated.

He further argued that though "from a climate perspective, there may be a short-term advantage of natural gas deliveries via Nord Stream 2" over other sources, including American LNG, the project holds "the risk of a fossil 'lock-in' and delay in the implementation of the energy transition."

The state authorities in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, who set up a green foundation in January to protect the pipeline from US sanctions, deem the project to be a step toward green transition.

Related Topics

Import Europe German Germany Nord January May June Gas From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Philippine Foreign Minister Apologizes for Expleti ..

1 minute ago

Rockets Hit Iraqi Air Base Hosting US Troops

13 minutes ago

UN Praises Biden for Raising US Refugee Cap to 62, ..

13 minutes ago

Johnson, Modi Pledge to Achieve 'Quantum Leap' in ..

13 minutes ago

EU to Discuss Options for How to Deal With Russia ..

13 minutes ago

95% of citizens satisfied with police services

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.