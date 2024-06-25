Open Menu

Nacho Fernandez Leaves Real Madrid After More Than 2 Decades

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Nacho Fernandez leaves Real Madrid after more than 2 decades

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Real Madrid on Tuesday announced the departure of captain Nacho Fernandez after 23 years at the Spanish football giant.

"Since he arrived at our youth academy as a child, Nacho has been an example to everyone and has earned the affection, recognition and admiration of everyone at Real Madrid," Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said in a statement, heaping praise on Nacho.

"Real Madrid is and always will be his home," he added.

Fernandez helped Los Galacticos win six UEFA Champions League titles, four Super Cup trophies, and five Club World Cups.

A Pure Real Madrid product, Nacho joined the Real Madrid academy when he was only 10 years old in 2001 and never played for any other clubs.

In 364 games for Real Madrid, the 34-year-old defender scored 16 goals and 10 assists.

