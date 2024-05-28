Nadal eyes Olympics but not Wimbledon after likely French Open farewell

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Rafael Nadal's record-breaking French Open career came to its likely end on Monday when the 14-time champion slumped to a demoralising defeat against Alexander Zverev before he revealed his journey to the Paris Olympics in July will not take a detour to Wimbledon.

Nadal, who turns 38 on June 3, went down 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 in the first round to world number four Zverev, suffering only his fourth loss in 116 matches at Roland Garros since his 2005 title-winning debut.

It was the first time he had been defeated in Paris in the opening round and will again lead to questions over his long-term future in the sport.

"I don't know if it's the last time I'll be here in front of all of you," he said.

"If it is, then you have been amazing. The feelings I have today are difficult to describe in words. It is the place I love the most."

He added: "It's hard to say about the future. I am travelling with my family and I am having fun. The body is feeling better than it did two months ago.

"Maybe in two months I say it's enough. That is something I don't feel yet."

Nadal may not return for the 2025 French Open but he still plans to play the Olympics at Roland Garros in July.

Nadal, an Olympic singles gold medallist in Beijing in 2008 and doubles champion at the Rio Games, later told reporters: "That's my main goal now.

"I need to prepare myself the proper way to try to arrive healthy and well-prepared."

He won't make the rankings cut for the Olympics, but as a Grand Slam winner he would be eligible for a spot reserved for major winners.

Plagued by injuries, which had limited him to just four events since January last year, former world number one Nadal is now 275 in the rankings and was unseeded in Paris.

"My body has been a jungle for two years. You don't know what to expect. You know, I wake up one day and I found a snake biting me. Another day a tiger," said Nadal of his recent battles with a hip injury.

In his career, he has had to skip 11 Grand Slams. That is certain to become 12 next month when he is likely to skip Wimbledon where he was champion in 2008 and 2010.

"It looks difficult to make a transition to grass, having the Olympics again on clay," he said.

"I don't think it's going to be smart after all the things that happened to my body now make a big transition to a completely different surface and then come back immediately to clay. I don't think it's a positive idea right now."