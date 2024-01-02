Open Menu

Nadal Roars Back With 'emotional And Important' Win Over Thiem

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Rafael Nadal won his first match back from a year-long injury layoff when he defeated former US Open champion Dominic Thiem at the Brisbane International on Tuesday, calling it an "emotional and important day".

The 22-time Grand Slam winner looked in superb touch with a clinical 7-5, 6-1 victory over the Austrian in front of a full house at Pat Rafter Arena.

The 37-year-old Spaniard has not played singles since a second-round loss at the Australian Open last year, undergoing two rounds of hip surgery.

"Today, honestly, is an emotional and important day for me after probably one of the toughest years of my tennis career, without a doubt," he said.

"To have the chance to come back after a year and play in front of an amazing crowd, and play I think at a very positive level for the first day is something that makes us feel proud.

"For myself, all the team and my family who have been there every single day during the last year."

The long layoff raised fears that his career could be over, but Nadal said this week he was always determined to make it back for the 2024 season.

