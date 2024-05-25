Nadal Says 'not 100% Certain' It Is His Final French Open
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Rafael Nadal said Saturday that it is likely he is appearing at the French Open for the final time but cautioned it was "not 100% certain".
"There is a good chance that it will be my last French Open, but I cannot say that I am 100% certain that it will be the last," said the Spaniard.
Nadal, who has won the French Open 14 times and will celebrate his 38th birthday on June 3, faces world number four Alexander Zverev in the first round in Paris on Monday.
The Spanish legend has racked up 112 wins in 115 matches at the tournament since his title-winning 2005 debut when he was just 19.
He has 22 Grand Slam titles -- second only to Novak Djokovic's 24 on the all-time men's list -- but his career has been plagued by injuries.
Nadal has played just four tournaments since January last year after suffering a hip injury and then a muscle tear.
As a result, his ranking has slumped to 276 in the world and comes into the French Open unseeded.
Recent Stories
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza14 seconds ago
-
Cummins eyes another title as Hyderabad face Kolkata in IPL final15 minutes ago
-
Politically charged Cannes heads to awards night15 minutes ago
-
Parties bus voters across South Africa to pack stadiums25 minutes ago
-
Parties bus voters across South Africa to pack stadiums55 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured another village in east Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive1 hour ago
-
Israeli strike kills two Hezbollah fighters in Syria: monitor1 hour ago
-
Italy to resume funding for UN agency for Palestinian refugees2 hours ago
-
Atalanta star Lookman headlines Nigeria World Cup squad2 hours ago
-
Masood Khan condoles Iranian president, foreign minister's death in recent helicopter crash3 hours ago
-
Chile arrests firefighter, official accused in blaze that killed 1374 hours ago