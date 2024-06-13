Nadal To Skip Wimbledon To Focus On Olympics
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 07:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Rafael Nadal confirmed on Thursday he will miss Wimbledon to focus on the Paris Olympics, which will be played on the clay courts at Roland Garros.
Spanish tennis chiefs announced Wednesday that 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal and newly crowned French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz would be part of the country's team at the Games next month.
Nadal, 38, lost in the first round at Roland Garros last month and indicated he was likely to skip Wimbledon, played on grasscourts, where he was champion in 2008 and 2010.
The injury-plagued Spaniard, who has slumped to 264 in the world, said after his exit to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev in Paris that switching surfaces would not be "smart.
"
"It looks difficult to make a transition to grass, having the Olympics again on clay," he said at the time.
The former world number one, a 14-time French Open champion, only returned to competition in April after missing most of the past 16 months through injury.
On Thursday he confirmed on social media that he would not be travelling to London to take part in the third Grand Slam on the tennis calendar.
"During my post-match press conference at Roland Garros I was asked about my summer Calendar and since then I have been practising on clay," he tweeted.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From World
-
Aberg grabs early lead with Tiger one back at US Open38 minutes ago
-
Norway welcomes Chinese new energy vehicles: Envoy58 minutes ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v New Zealand T20 World Cup scores58 minutes ago
-
France racing to build giant army camp for Paris Olympics security1 hour ago
-
Aberg grabs early lead with Tiger one back at US Open1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi meets with mayor of Pingdingshan city, Henan province1 hour ago
-
As pilgrims swelter, climate change looms over hajj2 hours ago
-
German head coach Edin Terzic leaves Borussia Dortmund2 hours ago
-
Over 900 pieces of relics retrieved from shipwrecks in South China Sea2 hours ago
-
Fire at Iraqi oil refinery injures 13: official2 hours ago
-
UK's Labour pitches for power with 'wealth creation' pledge2 hours ago
-
Record 3,568 people stranded on mountains in Japan in 20232 hours ago