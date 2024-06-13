Open Menu

Nadal To Skip Wimbledon To Focus On Olympics

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Nadal to skip Wimbledon to focus on Olympics

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Rafael Nadal confirmed on Thursday he will miss Wimbledon to focus on the Paris Olympics, which will be played on the clay courts at Roland Garros.

Spanish tennis chiefs announced Wednesday that 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal and newly crowned French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz would be part of the country's team at the Games next month.

Nadal, 38, lost in the first round at Roland Garros last month and indicated he was likely to skip Wimbledon, played on grasscourts, where he was champion in 2008 and 2010.

The injury-plagued Spaniard, who has slumped to 264 in the world, said after his exit to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev in Paris that switching surfaces would not be "smart.

"

"It looks difficult to make a transition to grass, having the Olympics again on clay," he said at the time.

The former world number one, a 14-time French Open champion, only returned to competition in April after missing most of the past 16 months through injury.

On Thursday he confirmed on social media that he would not be travelling to London to take part in the third Grand Slam on the tennis calendar.

"During my post-match press conference at Roland Garros I was asked about my summer Calendar and since then I have been practising on clay," he tweeted.

Related Topics

Tennis World Social Media London Paris Rafael Nadal April Olympics Wimbledon

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

2 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

5 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

5 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

7 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

7 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

20 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

20 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

20 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

20 hours ago

More Stories From World