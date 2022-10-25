UrduPoint.com

Nadhim Zahawi Becomes New Chairman Of UK Conservative Party

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Nadhim Zahawi, who briefly served as Chancellor of the Exchequer in Boris Johnson's government before he stepped down earlier this year, has been appointed chairman of the UK's ruling Conservative Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Nadhim Zahawi, who briefly served as Chancellor of the Exchequer in Boris Johnson's government before he stepped down earlier this year, has been appointed chairman of the UK's ruling Conservative Party.

"Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed @Conservatives Party Chairman," the party said on Twitter.

According to the Telegraph newspaper, Zahawi's new position means he will continue to work with the government of new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "behind the scenes," but will not be responsible for a specific department.

The post of chairman implies administrative activities within the party and management of its headquarters.

On Monday, Sunak was elected head of the ruling Conservative Party and, as such, the new prime minister for lack of other contenders.

On Tuesday, King Charles III officially appointed Sunak to the post and asked him to form a government.

Sunak became the country's third prime minister in 2022. In July, then-leader Boris Johnson announced his intention to step down due to accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations and sexual assault claims against Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, who he vetted. Liz Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, spent only 44 days in office. On October 20, she announced her resignation due to criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation.

