NADRA participates in TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition Paris

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) delegation is representing Pakistan at the TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition led by its Chairman, Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar that opened here on Tuesday and would continue till December 5.

Ambassador to France, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad visited NADRA’s pavilion at TRUSTECH and interacted with the Chairman and delegation.

Chairman NADRA briefed on the various technological innovations being undertaken by the organization - all aimed towards greater technological self-reliance, operational efficiency, improved service and maximum coverage.

On display at the Pakistan pavilion were indigenous biometric and identity documents applications processing devices including Self Service Kiosk, All-In-One Enrollment Kits, Handheld Tablets for Authentication and IRIS Cameras. All these devices are reliable and provide efficient performance that is crucial for robust identity verification processes.

NADRA since its establishment in 2000 has built Pakistan’s digital public infrastructure in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) inclusive of : ID documents (national identity card, overseas card; etc.

), financial systems (mobile/branch-less banking, remittances, pension disbursement; etc.), e-governance (online visa, taxation system, e-passport, legal inheritance; etc.), health & education (vaccination system, scholarship programs; etc.) and social protection (disaster relief programs, subsidy programs; etc.).

The Ambassador appreciated the tremendous work and the broad range of services of NADRA noting that digital identity was empowering people and connecting them across the globe. Chairman NADRA and the Ambassador took a round of the exhibition and met with various exhibitors from different countries.

TRUSTECH is the annual meeting place for professionals of the Cards and Digital Trust technologies industries, attracting visitors from across the globe. This year TRUSTECH is likely to attract some 8000 participants, 200 exhibitors and sponsors and 30 international partners.

The participation of Pakistan in this exhibition will provide NADRA with an opportunity to hold important meetings with key stakeholders and explore new avenues for growth in future.

The officers of the Embassy were also present at the occasion.