Naeem Sindhi’s melodious voice enchants Pakistani diaspora, Saudi citizens at Suwaidi Park concert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 03:01 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Pakistani singer Naeem Sindhi, in a vibrant display of music and culture, captivated audiences with his melodious voice during an open-air concert at Suwaidi Park on Wednesday night.
The performance, set against a stage illuminated by colorful lights, attracted a diverse crowd, particularly resonating with women and youth who eagerly embraced the unique blend of Pakistani music and culture.
The concert was a part of the ‘Pakistan Week’ celebrations, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Media to promote Pakistani cultural heritage and provide recreation for the Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia.
The event’s highlight was Naeem Sindhi’s heartfelt renditions of popular songs, especially the Punjabi hit ‘Mara Ae Te Mara Sahi Yaar Jo Hai’ and the Sindhi anthem "Jiye Sindh Jiye Sindh Wara Jiyan Sindhi Toli Ajrak Wara Jiyan." These songs stirred nostalgia and pride among attendees, who swayed to the music in an atmosphere of shared cultural heritage.
Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq, inaugurated Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Park, expressing hope that the event would strengthen the cultural ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. “I am optimistic that a series of similar Pakistani cultural events will continue to bring our two nations closer and offer Pakistani residents in the Kingdom a much-needed sense of belonging and joy,” he remarked.
Shoaib Malik, a prominent figure in the cricket world, also attended the music gala, sharing his happiness at seeing people of various backgrounds and nationalities, alongside the Pakistani diaspora, participating in the cultural event.
He noted that Saudi Arabia is progressing in the right direction and is set to become a focal point of global attention in the near future across multiple domains.
He remarked that it is a positive development that the Kingdom is expanding its services not only for Pakistanis but also for other nationals residing within its borders.
In response to a question, Malik encouraged the Saudi government to adopt cricket as a national sport and establish a framework to promote it alongside other athletic activities, providing young Saudi talent the chance to excel on international cricket stages.
Speaking with APP, Arshad Tabassum, a Pakistani resident of Riyadh, expressed his excitement: “This is one of the most beautiful events organized by the Saudi Ministry of Media. It’s a delightful way to celebrate and connect with our Pakistani roots while living abroad.” He noted that such events bring Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia closer to their heritage while sharing cultural elements with Saudi citizens.
Shams-ud-Din, another participant of Indian origin, praised the cultural initiative, saying, “We should fully enjoy these events with our families, especially the younger generation, so they can learn about their ancestral culture and traditions.”
The night’s music provided not only entertainment but also a platform for cultural preservation and appreciation, where parents introduced their children to the sounds and rhythms of Pakistani heritage, he added.
Pakistan Week, with its blend of music, art, and culinary experiences, has aimed to bridge the cultural distance between the Pakistani community and their Saudi hosts, fostering an environment of unity and mutual respect.
Naeem Sindhi’s performance at Suwaidi Park added a memorable chapter to this celebration, leaving attendees eagerly anticipating more such gatherings that connect and celebrate their heritage.
