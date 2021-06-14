Naftali Bennett Appointed As Israeli New Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Naftali Bennett, leader of the Yamina right-wing political alliance, on Sunday was elected new Prime Minister of Israel, according to the footage of the broadcast, which is conducted by the official Knesset tv channel.

The Knesset voted in favor of swearing in the new Israeli coalition government created by Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents after years of political instability and rounds upon rounds of early elections. The new government will be headed by Bennett for around two years.

Under the coalition agreements, Bennett will then be replaced by Yair Lapid, the head of Israel's largest opposition party Yesh Atid.

The initiative was supported by 60 Israeli lawmakers, and 59 voted against it. parliamentarians voted "for", 59 - "against".

The ministers are due to be sworn in and then conduct the first cabinet meeting.

Earlier, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave Lapid a mandate to form a coalition government after Netanyahu failed to do it following the inconclusive elections in March.