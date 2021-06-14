UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naftali Bennett Appointed As Israeli New Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Naftali Bennett Appointed As Israeli New Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021)  Naftali Bennett, leader of the Yamina right-wing political alliance, on Sunday was elected new Prime Minister of Israel, according to the footage of the broadcast, which is conducted by the official Knesset tv channel.

The Knesset voted in favor of swearing in the new Israeli coalition government created by Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents after years of political instability and rounds upon rounds of early elections. The new government will be headed by Bennett for around two years.

Under the coalition agreements, Bennett will then be replaced by Yair Lapid, the head of Israel's largest opposition party Yesh Atid.

The initiative was supported by 60 Israeli lawmakers, and 59 voted against it.  parliamentarians voted "for", 59 - "against".

The ministers are due to be sworn in and then conduct the first cabinet meeting.

Earlier, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave Lapid a mandate to form a coalition government after Netanyahu failed to do it following the inconclusive elections in March.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Alliance March Sunday TV Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi chairs board meeting of AUS

56 seconds ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting school ..

1 minute ago

UAEâ€™s prominent global stature in tolerance, coe ..

46 minutes ago

UAEFA discusses cooperation in football with Indon ..

2 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 21 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Z ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest s ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.