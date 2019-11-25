UrduPoint.com
Naftogaz Calls For Continuation Of Trilateral Gas Talks - Executive Director

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:56 PM

Naftogaz Calls for Continuation of Trilateral Gas Talks - Executive Director

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz sent Russian energy giant Gazprom a response to its proposal to extend the Russian gas transit contract, proposes to continue trilateral talks with the participation of the European Commission, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said Monday.

"Naftogaz sent Gazprom a response to its proposal. The response stated that the parties should continue to discuss the continuation of transit under European rules in the trilateral format with the participation of the European Commission," Vitrenko wrote on his Facebook page.

