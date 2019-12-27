- Home
- Naftogaz Confirms Received $2.9Bln From Gazprom on Stockholm Arbitration Court's Ruling
Fri 27th December 2019 | 10:48 PM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz received $2.9 billion from Russian energy giant Gazprom on the Stockholm arbitration court's ruling , the Ukrainian company said Friday.
Earlier in the day, Gazprom said it had paid Naftogaz $2.
9 billion on the Stockholm court's ruling in pursuance of the protocol on gas cooperation of December 20.
"Naftogaz confirms receipt of $2.918 billion compensation from Gazprom in pursuance of the decision of the Stockholm arbitration court in 2018," the Ukrainian company said on Twitter.