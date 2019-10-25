Naftogaz Says Amsterdam Court Seized All Shares Of South Stream Transport
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 07:23 PM
The Amsterdam District Court seized all shares of South Stream Transport B.V., which is building the offshore section of the TurkStream gas pipeline, Yuriy Vitrenko, executive director of Ukraine's Naftogaz, said Friday
"Why does no one write that on October 23, 2019, the Amsterdam District Court seized a 100 percent stake in South Stream Transport B.V., which, by the way, is responsible for the construction and management of TurkStream," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.