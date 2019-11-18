Naftogaz Says Received Proposal From Gazprom to Extend Transit Contract, Will Study It

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Ukraine 's Naftogaz received Russian energy giant Gazprom's proposal to extend the transit contract, will carefully study it and respond soon, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said Monday.

Earlier, Gazprom sent Naftogaz an official proposal to extend the transit contract or enter into a new one for one year taking into account the forecast demand in the EU, saying that the prerequisite for continued transit was that the sides must reciprocally give up claims in courts and antitrust authorities. At the same time, Gazprom said it was waiting for the position of the Ukrainian side regarding its readiness to directly purchase Russian gas from 2020.

"Finally, we received by fax Gazprom's proposal all media outlets write about (including the content of this proposal). We will carefully study it and provide a constructive answer in the near future," Vitrenko wrote on his Facebook page.