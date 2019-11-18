UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naftogaz Says Received Proposal From Gazprom To Extend Transit Contract, Will Study It

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:50 PM

Naftogaz Says Received Proposal From Gazprom to Extend Transit Contract, Will Study It

Ukraine's Naftogaz received Russian energy giant Gazprom's proposal to extend the transit contract, will carefully study it and respond soon, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz received Russian energy giant Gazprom's proposal to extend the transit contract, will carefully study it and respond soon, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said Monday.

Earlier, Gazprom sent Naftogaz an official proposal to extend the transit contract or enter into a new one for one year taking into account the forecast demand in the EU, saying that the prerequisite for continued transit was that the sides must reciprocally give up claims in courts and antitrust authorities. At the same time, Gazprom said it was waiting for the position of the Ukrainian side regarding its readiness to directly purchase Russian gas from 2020.

"Finally, we received by fax Gazprom's proposal all media outlets write about (including the content of this proposal). We will carefully study it and provide a constructive answer in the near future," Vitrenko wrote on his Facebook page.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Facebook Same Gas 2020 Media All From

Recent Stories

Three dead in Oklahoma Walmart shooting: US media

48 seconds ago

At Least 3 Dead in Shooting at Walmart Store in US ..

52 seconds ago

Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko Calls Attemp ..

59 seconds ago

'Road Safety' awareness lecture at Cambridge Colle ..

4 minutes ago

US Designates Ex-Kenya Atty. General Over Involvem ..

4 minutes ago

Strategy being implemented for uninterrupted power ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.