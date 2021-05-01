UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naftogaz Will Be On Agenda Of US-Ukraine Meeting Next Week - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 02:50 AM

Naftogaz Will Be on Agenda of US-Ukraine Meeting Next Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will raise the issue of the Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz as well as governance practices in the management of state owned enterprises in the energy sector, Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker told reporters.

"You have rightly noted the spokesman's [Ned Price] remarks and concerns about recent steps there in terms of the Cabinet of Ministers actions to manipulate some of the existing regulations and dismissing the supervisory board, and replacing the management of Ukraine's leading energy company Naftogaz," Reeker said.

"We will continue to call on Ukraine's leaders and representatives to respect transparent corporate governance practices, particularly in the management of state owned enterprises and particularly in the energy sector which is so important in its economy. So clearly, this will be on our agenda when we meet with President Zelensky, and other officials."

Related Topics

Ukraine Company Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Jo ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends food aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed condoles Israel&#039;s FM over ..

3 hours ago

Farrukh Habib stresses to follow SOPs against coro ..

2 hours ago

Lahore High Court judge distributes cars to 27 ci ..

2 hours ago

President urges workers, employers to play role in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.