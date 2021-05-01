Naftogaz Will Be on Agenda of US-Ukraine Meeting Next Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will raise the issue of the Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz as well as governance practices in the management of state owned enterprises in the energy sector, Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker told reporters.

"You have rightly noted the spokesman's [Ned Price] remarks and concerns about recent steps there in terms of the Cabinet of Ministers actions to manipulate some of the existing regulations and dismissing the supervisory board, and replacing the management of Ukraine's leading energy company Naftogaz," Reeker said.

"We will continue to call on Ukraine's leaders and representatives to respect transparent corporate governance practices, particularly in the management of state owned enterprises and particularly in the energy sector which is so important in its economy. So clearly, this will be on our agenda when we meet with President Zelensky, and other officials."