Nagelsmann enjoys 3-1 win over USA in Germany debut

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Julian Nagelsmann got off to a winning start as Germany's coach on Saturday with his team securing a comfortable 3-1 win over the United States in a friendly.

Germany had suffered a 4-1 defeat to Japan last month, a result which saw Hansi Flick fired as coach after a run of five matches without a win.

The Euro 2024 hosts could ill-afford another surprise loss but the Americans put them under pressure early in the match at East Hartford, Connecticut.

Although Pascal Gross struck the post for Germany, the home side looked threatening with Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah lively on the flanks.

Gio Reyna, who had gone through a bitter public row with coach Gregg Berhalter after the World Cup last year, returned to the starting lineup and provided some creative touches as the Americans started well.

Pulisic put the USA ahead in the 27th minute with a superb solo goal, cutting in from the left flank and then unleashing a fine drive into the far corner.

But that appeared to serve merely as a wake-up call for Germany with Ilkay Gundogan levelling in the 39th minute after good work from Leroy Sane.

Germany went ahead in the 58th with Niclas Fuellkrug slotting home after a perfectly weighted one-touch pass from Robin Gosens.

With the USA defence at disarray, Fuellkrug then set up the lively Jamal Musiala for a simple tap-in to make it 3-1 for the Euro 2024 hosts.

Germany will face Mexico in Philadelphia on Tuesday when the USA will take on Ghana in Nashville.