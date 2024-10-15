Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Fresh from a dominant 1-0 win over the Netherlands in Munich, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann lauded the "supercharged atmosphere" in his side on the anniversary of his first game.

Germany, reeling after a series of injures prior to October's Nations League fixtures, won thanks to a stunning second-half strike from debutant Jamie Leweling.

"The first half tonight was the best we've played this year," Nagelsmann said, adding "the greed that the team embodied was a huge step".

"We did well and let very little in. We absolutely deserved to win.

"

Germany qualified for the Nations League knockout round for the first time with the win and the coach said his team were fired up to go further.

"We've got the ambition to keep going. There's a supercharged atmosphere in the dressing room -- they want to win."

Germany made seven changes to their squad in the lead-up, with injuries to key players including Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Deniz Undav, who scored a brace in Friday's 2-1 win over Bosnia, was ruled out after an injury in the warm-up, giving Leweling his debut.