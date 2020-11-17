Nagorno-Karabakh Army Refutes Claims About Azeri Attack, Says Servicemen Not Encircled

The defense army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic refuted on Tuesday claims about an Azerbaijani attack and the consequent encirclement of Karabakh's servicemen

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The defense army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic refuted on Tuesday claims about an Azerbaijani attack and the consequent encirclement of Karabakh's servicemen.

"The information, spread on social media, that Azerbaijani forces allegedly conducted an attack on the Uryan height and that 200 servicemen of the defense army were encircled .

.. is complete disinformation. The ceasefire is being implemented. We call on everyone to only follow official information," the Karabakh army wrote on Facebook.