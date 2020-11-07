UrduPoint.com
Nagorno-Karabakh Authorities Say Azerbaijan Attacked City Of Shusha At Night

Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:50 PM

The emergency service of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday claimed that the Azerbaijani armed forces had been firing at the city of Shusha overnight

YEREVAN/BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The emergency service of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday claimed that the Azerbaijani armed forces had been firing at the city of Shusha overnight.

"It was relatively calm in the Artsakh [Karabakh's endonym] during the night. After midnight it was relatively peaceful in Stepanakert and all other cities except Shusha. The Shusha fortress periodically suffered rocket attacks," the service said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Later in the day, the breakaway republic's armed forces reported night combat in the vicinity.

"The fighting continued in the early hours of November 7 in all main directions of the front line. The most sustained and intense fighting took place in the Shusha-Karintak area.

The Armenian units have successfully prevented multiple attempted attacks by the Azerbaijani armed forces, having destroyed a considerable number of [enemy] personnel," the armed forces wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the official Baku has already dismissed the accusations.

"The information spread by the Armenian side about the intermittent shelling of #Shusha by the Azerbaijan Army is completely untrue," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry tweeted.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been warring over the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority territory that is de jure a part of Azerbaijan, since September 27, continuing the conflict that goes back to the collapse of the Soviet Union.

