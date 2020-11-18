UrduPoint.com
Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Almost Agreed On October 19-20 Before Talks Collapsed - Putin

Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:27 AM

A lasting ceasefire agreement to bring the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to a close was almost agreed as early as October 19, although the talks subsequently collapsed and the fighting raged on for several weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

"I have already said that on the 19th and 20th [of October], I had a series of telephone conversations with both [Azerbaijani] President [Ilham] Aliyev and [Armenian] Prime Minister [Nikol] Pashinyan. In general, it seemed to me that we almost reached a ceasefire agreement. However, it did not work out. Unfortunately, it did not develop," Putin said during an appearance on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The Russian president added that the situation on the ground in Nagorno-Karabakh was critical in the hours leading up to the eventual ceasefire agreement, signed on November 9 by Putin, Aliyev, and Pashinyan.

"In general, something happened that could have been foreseen: the Azerbaijani armed forces took control of Shusha.

After this, Prime Minister Pashinyan said, absolutely correctly and honestly, that the situation was critical for the Armenian side. Time was ticking. It was possible Stepanakert could have been captured, or other such events," Putin remarked.

In this context, it was unrealistic for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group, co-chaired by Russia, France, and the United States, to hold consultations, Putin stated.

"Therefore, in these conditions, it was precisely, to put it bluntly, in the interests of the Armenian side to immediately stop the fighting. Could we have held additional consultations within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group? This would have been unrealistic and we had to proceed from the situation that developed on the battlefield at that moment in time. We did so, in the interests of both the Azerbaijani and Armenian people," the Russian president added.

