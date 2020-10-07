UrduPoint.com
Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Attracts Thousands Of Militants From Middle East - Naryshkin

Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:33 AM

Thousands of militants operating in the Middle East, including from the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, are moving to the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, said on Tuesday

"According to the information obtained by SVR, mercenaries from international terrorist organizations fighting in the Middle East, in particular, Jabhat al-Nusra, Firqat al-Hamza, Sultan Murad, as well as extremist Kurdish groups, are actively moving to the conflict zone. Moreover, we are talking about hundreds and even thousands of radicals hoping to earn money on the new Karabakh war," Naryshkin said in a statement.

The growing armed confrontation in Nagorno-Karabakh is attracting militants from various international terrorist structures like a magnet, according to the SVR chief.

According to him, the South Caucasus may become a new foothold for international terrorists, from where militants could infiltrate Russia.

"Moscow is concerned about the escalation of tension in Nagorno-Karabakh. For Russia, as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, a new war in the region is unacceptable. We are also not indifferent to the fact that representatives of the friendly peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan are being killed in the course of hostilities," Naryshkin added.

Tensions in South Caucasus have been high for over a week. Azerbaijan, which considers the Armenian-majority Nagorno-Karabakh part of its territory, has accused Armenia of initiating hostilities, while Yerevan, which supports the breakaway republic, said Baku was behind the escalation.

Since the onset of the confrontation in late September, Azerbaijan has enjoyed the support of Turkey. French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris had information that 300 Syrian militants had been sent to Baku via the Turkish city of Gaziantep. Various media reports also suggested that Turkey had sent hundreds of Syrian militants to fight for Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh. Ankara has denied those reports.

