Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Minister Meets With Russian Peacekeepers Chief

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 03:29 PM

Michael Arzumanyan, the defense minister of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (also known as Artsakh), on Saturday met with the commander of the recently-deployed Russian peacekeeping contingent, Rustam Muradov, the ministry's press office said

On Friday, the mission's commander met with the president of Nagorno-Karabakh, Arayik Harutyunyan.

"Arzumanyan and Muradov discussed the organization and implementation of the peacekeeping mission," the ministry said.

The six-week conflict between Yerevan and Baku over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh area seems to be drawing to a close after both sides agreed to a ceasefire earlier this week, which resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed republic and the deployment of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers to the region.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that more than 1,100 peacekeepers had been already deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, there is no heavy military presence in Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized republic, on Saturday, and the situation remains calm.

Meanwhile, Eleonora Mitrofanova, the ambassador-at-large with the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik that it is possible to invite UNESCO-recommended experts to monitor the preservation of cultural objects in Nagorno-Karabakh. At the same time, the diplomat said that involving UNESCO directly in the issue would be problematic as there were no World Heritage sites in the region.

On Thursday, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said that Baku would protect all historical, cultural and religious monuments in Nagorno-Karabakh.

