The current escalation of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region may be part of a wider destabilization strategy pursued by the Turkish leadership, Giulio Centemero, an Italian lawmaker from the Lega party and the head of Italy-Armenia Relations Division of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The current escalation of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region may be part of a wider destabilization strategy pursued by the Turkish leadership, Giulio Centemero, an Italian lawmaker from the Lega party and the head of Italy-Armenia Relations Division of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, told Sputnik.

Tensions escalated in Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday, with both sides accusing each other of carrying out provocations. Turkey has pledged full solidarity with Baku. Earlier on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the time had come to "end Armenia's occupation" of Azerbaijani land. At the same time, Turkey has been involved in tensions on the other front � in the Eastern Mediterranean. A row has been underway there for months over Turkey's exploration for gas in waters that Cyprus and Greece claim as their exclusive economic zones.

"The interference is already there. I believe that this sudden conflict is part of the destabilization strategy created by Erdogan," Centemero said.

The lawmaker argued that the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh presented a threat to Europe.

"It is serious and certainly very dangerous for Europe right in the moment when Erdogan is destabilizing the Eastern Mediterranean.

A destabilization in the South Caucasus precisely at a historical moment in which Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh are welcoming many Syrian refugees, thus giving a relief to a very serious situation, and Yerevan is implementing democratic reforms transforming Armenia into the link between the East and the West, will mean a weakening of Europe as a whole and a benefit only for Turkey," Centemero said.

Earlier on Monday, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan told Sputnik that Turkey had engaged Syrian mercenaries in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the militants had already been deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to Centemero, the European Union should ask Ankara to refrain from taking part in the conflict in any way, and at the same time, to commit to ensuring that peace negotiations aimed at settling the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resume within the OSCE Minsk group.

On Sunday, the Italian Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the escalation of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan and called for an immediate ceasefire in the region.