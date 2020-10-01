Nagorno-Karabakh Forces Down Azerbaijani Helicopter, It Falls on Iran Territory - Ministry

Karabakh forces downed on Thursday an Azerbaijani helicopter, which fell on the Iranian territory, the Defense Ministry of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Karabakh forces downed on Thursday an Azerbaijani helicopter, which fell on the Iranian territory, the Defense Ministry of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said.

"On October 1, units of the [Karabakh] Defence Army downed, in the southern sector of the contact line, near� Varazatumb (Lele Tepe), a combat helicopter of the enemy, which fell on the Iranian territory," the Defense Ministry wrote on Facebook.

The ministry stressed this was an unintended incident, noting such cases were inevitable amid combat operations near Iran's borders.