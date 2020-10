Nagorno-Karabakh Foreign Minister Says Received No Temporary Truce Offer From Azerbaijan

The unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has not received a proposal from Azerbaijan on a temporary truce, Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan said Saturday

"As for the temporary truce, we have not received such a proposal," Mayilyan said at a briefing.