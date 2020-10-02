Nagorno-Karabakh Human Rights Defender Says Azerbaijan Used Prohibited Cluster Munitions

Artak Beglaryan, the ombudsman of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh in Nagorno-Karabakh, has accused Azerbaijan of using prohibited cluster munitions against civilians in its military operations

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Artak Beglaryan, the ombudsman of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh in Nagorno-Karabakh, has accused Azerbaijan of using prohibited cluster munitions against civilians in its military operations.

"We have recorded violations of the norms of humanitarian and customary law by Azerbaijan. There have been recorded cases of the use of cluster munitions by this country � bombs and missiles, which is prohibited by international law, especially in relation to civilians and settlements," Beglaryan said in a briefing on Friday.

According to Beglaryan, Azerbaijani forces have used prohibited Israeli-produced cluster munitions designed for long term threat to civilian life.

Fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating attacks against civilian population points in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On the same day, Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia declared martial law and general mobilization. Azerbaijan first said it had no such need, but later changed its mind and declared partial martial law and partial mobilization.

Several states, including Russia, Germany and France, have urged the parties to exercise restraint. Turkey has sided heavily with Baku, with reports suggesting Ankara sent Syrian mercenaries to the combat zone to fight on the side of Azerbaijani forces, something denied by Turkey. French President Emmanuel Macron also said on Friday that 300 Syrian militants had been sent to Baku via the Turkish city of Gaziantep amid the escalation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.