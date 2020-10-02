UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nagorno-Karabakh Human Rights Defender Says Azerbaijan Used Prohibited Cluster Munitions

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:34 PM

Nagorno-Karabakh Human Rights Defender Says Azerbaijan Used Prohibited Cluster Munitions

Artak Beglaryan, the ombudsman of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh in Nagorno-Karabakh, has accused Azerbaijan of using prohibited cluster munitions against civilians in its military operations

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Artak Beglaryan, the ombudsman of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh in Nagorno-Karabakh, has accused Azerbaijan of using prohibited cluster munitions against civilians in its military operations.

"We have recorded violations of the norms of humanitarian and customary law by Azerbaijan. There have been recorded cases of the use of cluster munitions by this country � bombs and missiles, which is prohibited by international law, especially in relation to civilians and settlements," Beglaryan said in a briefing on Friday.

According to Beglaryan, Azerbaijani forces have used prohibited Israeli-produced cluster munitions designed for long term threat to civilian life.

Fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating attacks against civilian population points in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On the same day, Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia declared martial law and general mobilization. Azerbaijan first said it had no such need, but later changed its mind and declared partial martial law and partial mobilization.

Several states, including Russia, Germany and France, have urged the parties to exercise restraint. Turkey has sided heavily with Baku, with reports suggesting Ankara sent Syrian mercenaries to the combat zone to fight on the side of Azerbaijani forces, something denied by Turkey. French President Emmanuel Macron also said on Friday that 300 Syrian militants had been sent to Baku via the Turkish city of Gaziantep amid the escalation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Martial Law Russia Turkey France Germany Baku Armenia Same Gaziantep Ankara Azerbaijan Sunday

Recent Stories

EU Calls on Russia to Cooperate With OPCW on Probe ..

8 minutes ago

US, Russia, France 'Can Do A Lot' for Peace in Nag ..

22 seconds ago

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Says Reporters Under ..

8 minutes ago

Shaheen Shah Afridi aims to help Pakistan win 2021 ..

14 minutes ago

US futures, Asia stocks slip as Trump tests positi ..

15 minutes ago

Launching ceremony of 'Film Production Course' un ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.