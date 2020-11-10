UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nagorno-Karabakh Leader Arayik Harutyunyan Says Given His Consent To End Hostilities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:20 AM

Nagorno-Karabakh Leader Arayik Harutyunyan Says Given His Consent to End Hostilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) President of self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan says he has agreed to end the regional conflict in order to avoid further casualties.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement that he had signed a joint declaration with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on a new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is expected to come into force starting Tuesday.

"Taking into account the difficult situation and in order to avoid further mass casualties and the loss of Artsakh [Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh] I have given my consent to end the war one hour earlier," Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.

Putin said that the new Karabakh ceasefire is coming into force starting from 00:00 Moscow time on Tuesday, November 10 (21:00 GMT on Monday).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Facebook Vladimir Putin November From

Recent Stories

NCM issues poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

Wales’ global reach extends far to the Middle Ea ..

4 hours ago

UAE chairs joint ministerial meeting between GCC a ..

4 hours ago

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

4 hours ago

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.