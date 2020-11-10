Nagorno-Karabakh Leader Arayik Harutyunyan Says Given His Consent to End Hostilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) President of self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan says he has agreed to end the regional conflict in order to avoid further casualties.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement that he had signed a joint declaration with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on a new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is expected to come into force starting Tuesday.

"Taking into account the difficult situation and in order to avoid further mass casualties and the loss of Artsakh [Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh] I have given my consent to end the war one hour earlier," Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.

Putin said that the new Karabakh ceasefire is coming into force starting from 00:00 Moscow time on Tuesday, November 10 (21:00 GMT on Monday).