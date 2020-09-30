Nagorno-Karabakh Official Says Three Civilians Killed by Azerbaijani Airstrike

Three civilians are said to have been killed in an airstrike by Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh town of Martakert near the line of contact, according to a Wednesday statement by Vahram Poghosyan, the spokesman for the president of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Three civilians are said to have been killed in an airstrike by Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh town of Martakert near the line of contact, according to a Wednesday statement by Vahram Poghosyan, the spokesman for the president of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The enemy's military aircraft have dropped bombs on the Martakert town, three civilians have died as a result, [and] some are injured. Baku is openly attacking the civilian population, violating all norms of international law," Poghosyan wrote on Facebook.

On Sunday, Yerevan and Baku accused each other of military provocations in the disputed region.

Azerbaijan announced that the Armenian Armed Forces had shelled settlements on the contact line in the area. According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, Nagorno-Karabakh has suffered from air and missile attacks.

On the same day, Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia declared martial law and general mobilization. Azerbaijan first said it had no such need, but later changed its mind and declared partial martial law and partial mobilization.

Several states, including Russia, Germany and France, have urged the parties to exercise restraint. Turkey has said it would provide Azerbaijan with any support it requires.