UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nagorno-Karabakh Official Says Three Civilians Killed By Azerbaijani Airstrike

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:55 PM

Nagorno-Karabakh Official Says Three Civilians Killed by Azerbaijani Airstrike

Three civilians are said to have been killed in an airstrike by Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh town of Martakert near the line of contact, according to a Wednesday statement by Vahram Poghosyan, the spokesman for the president of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Three civilians are said to have been killed in an airstrike by Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh town of Martakert near the line of contact, according to a Wednesday statement by Vahram Poghosyan, the spokesman for the president of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The enemy's military aircraft have dropped bombs on the Martakert town, three civilians have died as a result, [and] some are injured. Baku is openly attacking the civilian population, violating all norms of international law," Poghosyan wrote on Facebook.

On Sunday, Yerevan and Baku accused each other of military provocations in the disputed region.

Azerbaijan announced that the Armenian Armed Forces had shelled settlements on the contact line in the area. According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, Nagorno-Karabakh has suffered from air and missile attacks.

On the same day, Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia declared martial law and general mobilization. Azerbaijan first said it had no such need, but later changed its mind and declared partial martial law and partial mobilization.

Several states, including Russia, Germany and France, have urged the parties to exercise restraint. Turkey has said it would provide Azerbaijan with any support it requires.

Related Topics

Injured Martial Law Russia Turkey Facebook France Died Germany Yerevan Baku Armenia Same Azerbaijan Sunday All From

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

35 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

35 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

1 hour ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

35 minutes ago

Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up in Poland ..

35 minutes ago

Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need for Complete Ceasefire ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.