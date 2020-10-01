Nagorno-Karabakh President Says Escalation Also Aimed Against Iran

President of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, said the escalation of the conflict was aimed against Iran as well

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) President of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, said the escalation of the conflict was aimed against Iran as well.

Answering a journalist's question during a Facebook briefing whether there were any signals from Tehran in connection with the situation, Harutyunyan said that apart from a few usual statements, the Karabakh side saw no other specific steps.

"But I want to say that one of the addressees of this war [hostilities on the contact line] is Iran, since this war is directed, among other things, against Iran," he said.

"We know about regional problems related, in particular, to the north of Iran [where Azerbaijanis live]," Harutyunyan said.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that the Armenian Armed Forces had shelled settlements on the contact line in Karabakh, according to these data, there were civilian and military casualties.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, Karabakh "was subjected to air and missile attacks." Yerevan said Baku had "launched an offensive" in the Karabakh direction. The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said peaceful settlements in Karabakh, including the capital Stepanakert, had come under artillery shelling, the authorities called on the population to hide, and later declared martial law and mobilization in Karabakh.

Armenia also declared martial law and general mobilization. Armenian Former Deputy Justice Minister, ex-ombudsman of Karabakh Ruben Melikyan told Sputnik that general mobilization was declared in Armenia for the first time. The Azerbaijani president approved the imposition of martial law in a number of cities and regions of the republic and curfew in the country, and also declared partial mobilization.

A number of states, including Russia and France, urged the parties to exercise restraint. Turkey has said it will provide Azerbaijan with any support it asks for amid another aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. During armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and its adjacent areas. Since 1992, talks have been ongoing on peaceful settlement of the conflict with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group, led by Russia, the United States and France.