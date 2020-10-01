Nagorno-Karabakh President Warns of Long-Term War With Azerbaijan

President Arayik Harutyunyan of the de facto Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) told reporters on Wednesday that the Armenian-majority nation must be ready for a full-fledged war with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) President Arayik Harutyunyan of the de facto Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) told reporters on Wednesday that the Armenian-majority nation must be ready for a full-fledged war with Azerbaijan.

"We must be ready for a long-lasting war, otherwise we will have trouble with our main goal � the right to live in our own country. The war will end with the defeat of Azerbaijan," Harutyunyan said at a briefing, broadcast on his Facebook page.

The leader of Artsakh noted that the army's main task was to force the enemy to stop the aggression and restore peace.

Harutyunyan added that if Azerbaijan continued military operations in Karabakh, it would suffer thousands of human losses among its servicemen, while its economy would be crashed for the coming decades.

"[Azerbaijani] oil reserves are depleting, financial resources are diminishing, and the Azerbaijani government will be forced to justify the billions spent on weapons. The people of Azerbaijan will witness the trial of their leadership," the Artsakh president said.

The military escalation on the contact line in Karabakh, which started on Sunday, triggered a broad international backlash, prompting numerous countries and organizations to call on the warring parties to cease fire and return to OSCE-chaired negotiations. Calls were also voiced upon Turkey to refrain from interference.