Nagorno-Karabakh President's Adviser Says Region's Reconstruction At Early Stage

Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:46 AM

Nagorno-Karabakh President's Adviser Says Region's Reconstruction at Early Stage

The process of the reconstruction of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, ravaged by a recent armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, is at an early stage, David Babayan, the foreign policy adviser to Nagorno-Karabakh's president, told Sputnik

"So far, the rehabilitation of the region is at an early stage. The main emphasis is on restoring the infrastructure electricity, gas, resuming Internet. Internet, for example, is now available only in few regions," Babayan said.

"So far, the rehabilitation of the region is at an early stage. The main emphasis is on restoring the infrastructure electricity, gas, resuming Internet. Internet, for example, is now available only in few regions," Babayan said.

Babayan added that the most significant success in reconstruction was achieved in the capital of the unrecognized republic, Stepanakert. The authorities have managed to fully restore both water and gas supply in the capital, and an uninterrupted supply of electricity has been established.

The authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh with the assistance of Russia intend to open an airport in Stepanakert soon, which will conduct not only commercial flights, but also cargo and military flights, he added.

Babayan said that the air service would be an important aspect of the republic's economic recovery.

In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin together with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The ceasefire agreement paved the way for the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region. Russian peacekeepers are helping to rebuild power lines, gas pipelines, communication lines and transformer substations in Nagorno-Karabakh.

