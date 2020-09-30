UrduPoint.com
Nagorno-Karabakh Refutes Baku's Claims Of Armenia Using Tochka Missiles

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:51 PM

Nagorno-Karabakh Refutes Baku's Claims of Armenia Using Tochka Missiles

The self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic on Wednesday refuted Baku's claim that Armenia had used the Tochka missiles in the Karabakh region

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic on Wednesday refuted Baku's claim that Armenia had used the Tochka missiles in the Karabakh region.

"The Azerbaijani propaganda machine spread disinformation claiming that the Defense forces of Artsakh [the region's name for itself] had used the tactical missile system Tochka.

The photo used as evidence shows not Tochka-U but some other missile," the information service of the Karabakh government said, adding that "there are plenty of such photos in the internet."

