Nagorno-Karabakh Reports Mass Destruction From Azerbaijani Airstrikes On Several Cities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:52 PM

Azerbaijani airstrikes on the cities of Askeran, Martakert and Martuni in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted in large-scale damage, the state emergencies service of the unrecognized republic said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Azerbaijani airstrikes on the cities of Askeran, Martakert and Martuni in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted in large-scale damage, the state emergencies service of the unrecognized republic said on Thursday.

"In the cities of Askeran, Martakert and Martuni, military aviation was used, there were no casualties, but there is great destruction as a result of the airstrikes in the cities and nearby settlements," the emergencies service said.

Air raid sirens could be heard in all settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday, the service added.

More Stories From World

