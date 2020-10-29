Nagorno-Karabakh Reports Mass Destruction From Azerbaijani Airstrikes on Several Cities

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Azerbaijani airstrikes on the cities of Askeran, Martakert and Martuni in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted in large-scale damage, the state emergencies service of the unrecognized republic said on Thursday.

"In the cities of Askeran, Martakert and Martuni, military aviation was used, there were no casualties, but there is great destruction as a result of the airstrikes in the cities and nearby settlements," the emergencies service said.

Air raid sirens could be heard in all settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday, the service added.