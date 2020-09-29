UrduPoint.com
Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Claims Downed Azerbaijani Aircraft

Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Vahram Poghosyan, the spokesperson for the president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said on the air of the Public Television of Armenia about the downed Azerbaijani plane.

"Today we can already clearly say that we shot down an enemy plane in the Martuni area," Poghosyan said.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan told Sputnik that the Karabakh forces had shut down the An-2 plane of the Azerbaijani forces.

"This is An-2 ... The plane was shot down today," Stepanyan said.

Earlier, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic's Ministry of Defense published official data on its casualties, saying that 48 Karabakh soldiers were killed, over 200 were injured since the conflict escalated.

