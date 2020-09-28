Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Establishes Response Center to Coordinate Military Amid Clashes

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh has established a response center to coordinate the armed forces and state bodies amid an outbreak of violence in the disputed region, Vahram Poghosyan, the presidential spokesman of the republic, said on Monday.

"By order of the president of the Republic of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh's self-designation], a response center headed by the state minister Grigory Martirosyan was created to coordinate the logistical work of government bodies and the Artsakh Defense Army," Poghosyan wrote in a Facebook post.

The authorities in the breakaway republic declared martial law and a full-scale mobilization on Sunday after violent clashes broke out in the region.

The president of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, has said that dozens of servicemen have been killed, adding that there are also casualties among the republic's civilian population.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry first reported in the early hours of Sunday that clashes had broken out along the line of contact in the disputed region. The Armenian authorities, as well as the government in Baku, have both claimed that civilian settlements have been shelled.

The international community, including Russia, has called for all parties to cease firing and begin negotiations to stop the hostilities.