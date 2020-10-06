Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Says Shells in Stepanakert Explode Near ICRC Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Several shells from the multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) Smerch exploded in Stepanakert near the International Committee of the Red Cross' office, the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic's foreign ministry said.

"Several shells from the Smerch MLRS exploded near the office of the International Red Cross in Stepanakert," the foreign ministry said on Telegram.