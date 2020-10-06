UrduPoint.com
Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Says Shells In Stepanakert Explode Near ICRC Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:06 PM

Several shells from the multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) Smerch exploded in Stepanakert near the International Committee of the Red Cross' office, the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic's foreign ministry said

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Several shells from the multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) Smerch exploded in Stepanakert near the International Committee of the Red Cross' office, the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic's foreign ministry said.

"Several shells from the Smerch MLRS exploded near the office of the International Red Cross in Stepanakert," the foreign ministry said on Telegram.

More Stories From World

