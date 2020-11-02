Nagorno-Karabakh Says Eliminated '20 Turkish Special Service Troops' in Askeran Area

(@FahadShabbir)

The spokesman for the president of the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh said Monday that regional volunteers eliminated '20 Turkish special service troops' in the Askeran area of Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The spokesman for the president of the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh said Monday that regional volunteers eliminated '20 Turkish special service troops' in the Askeran area of Karabakh.

"The guys from the unit of Shagen Megryan ... eliminated 20 out of 22 members of the Turkish special purpose unit in close combat near the village of Avetaronots of the Askeran area," Vaghram Pogosyan said on Facebook.