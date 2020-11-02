UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nagorno-Karabakh Says Eliminated '20 Turkish Special Service Troops' In Askeran Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:52 PM

Nagorno-Karabakh Says Eliminated '20 Turkish Special Service Troops' in Askeran Area

The spokesman for the president of the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh said Monday that regional volunteers eliminated '20 Turkish special service troops' in the Askeran area of Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The spokesman for the president of the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh said Monday that regional volunteers eliminated '20 Turkish special service troops' in the Askeran area of Karabakh.

"The guys from the unit of Shagen Megryan ... eliminated 20 out of 22 members of the Turkish special purpose unit in close combat near the village of Avetaronots of the Askeran area," Vaghram Pogosyan said on Facebook.

Related Topics

Facebook From

Recent Stories

Pandemic sickens 12 Palestinian prisoners in Israe ..

17 seconds ago

WBA champion Kyoguchi catches coronavirus, title b ..

18 seconds ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif to Embark Tour of B ..

22 seconds ago

Pakistan records 12 more deaths during last 24 hou ..

35 minutes ago

Ukrainian Police Detain Three Men Over Shooting in ..

26 seconds ago

Fire Breaks Out at Refugee Camp on Greece's Samos ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.