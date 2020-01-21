Nagorno-Karabakh Schedules Presidential, Parliamentary Vote for March 31 Central Election Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

The presidential and parliamentary elections in the breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (NKR) are scheduled to be held on March 31, the Central Election Commission announced on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The presidential and parliamentary elections in the breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (NKR) are scheduled to be held on March 31, the Central Election Commission announced on Monday.

"As per the constitution and electoral law of the Artsakh Republic [NKR alias in Armenian], the elections of president and the National Assembly will be held on March 31, 2020," the CEC said.

According to the announcement, the election day will be made bank holiday in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Incumbent NKR President Bako Sahakyan has been in office since 2007. A constitutional reform in 2017 extended his term for another three years beyond the prescribed maximum of two consecutive five-year terms.

Nagorno-Karabakh's unicameral legislature has 33 seats which, according to the constitution, are to be filled through a proportional electoral system for a five-year convocation.

The Armenian-majority Nagorno-Karabakh autonomy proclaimed independence from then-Soviet Azerbaijan in 1991, citing its right to self-determination. Baku launched an offensive and lost control over the breakaway republic entirely. There was a major escalation in April 2016, but armed hostilities have otherwise remained generally dormant.