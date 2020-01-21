UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nagorno-Karabakh Schedules Presidential, Parliamentary Vote For March 31 Central Election Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 12:09 PM

Nagorno-Karabakh Schedules Presidential, Parliamentary Vote for March 31 Central Election Commission

The presidential and parliamentary elections in the breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (NKR) are scheduled to be held on March 31, the Central Election Commission announced on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The presidential and parliamentary elections in the breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (NKR) are scheduled to be held on March 31, the Central Election Commission announced on Monday.

"As per the constitution and electoral law of the Artsakh Republic [NKR alias in Armenian], the elections of president and the National Assembly will be held on March 31, 2020," the CEC said.

According to the announcement, the election day will be made bank holiday in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Incumbent NKR President Bako Sahakyan has been in office since 2007. A constitutional reform in 2017 extended his term for another three years beyond the prescribed maximum of two consecutive five-year terms.

Nagorno-Karabakh's unicameral legislature has 33 seats which, according to the constitution, are to be filled through a proportional electoral system for a five-year convocation.

The Armenian-majority Nagorno-Karabakh autonomy proclaimed independence from then-Soviet Azerbaijan in 1991, citing its right to self-determination. Baku launched an offensive and lost control over the breakaway republic entirely. There was a major escalation in April 2016, but armed hostilities have otherwise remained generally dormant.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan Bank Baku Independence Azerbaijan March April 2017 2016 2020 From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves for Switzerland t ..

20 minutes ago

Mainly cold, cloudy weather forecast for KP

20 minutes ago

Results on day two of the Australian Open Grand Sl ..

20 minutes ago

Korea's exports down 0.2 pct in first 20 days of J ..

30 minutes ago

Australian, Chinese youth celebrate Lunar New Year ..

30 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 21, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.