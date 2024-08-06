Open Menu

Nahid Islam: Student Who Led Movement Against Hasina’s Govt In Bangladesh

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Movement which continued month long raises questions about its leadership that did not give up despite many obstacles

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2024) Nationwide protests led by students compelled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed to resign on Monday.

The protests turned violent, resulting in over 300 casualties in Bangladesh after the government, led by Sheikh Hasina Wazed, ordered a crackdown on the demonstrators. Despite facing numerous obstacles, including baton charges and bullets, the students persisted in their struggle against Hasina’s government.

State authorities under Hasina labeled the protesters as "terrorists" and used state machinery to suppress the movement. However, the protests gained momentum each day, culminating in the army establishment demanding Hasina's resignation within 45 minutes.

The student-led movement, which resulted in Hasina and her cabinet's removal, raised questions about its leadership. Media reports revealed that Nahid islam spearheaded the movement against Hasina’s government over the jobs’ quota system.

Nahid, a 26-year-old student of sociology at Dhaka University, is also known for his work as a human rights activist. He voiced his opposition to Sheikh Hasina's party, Awami League, which led to him being labeled a street terrorist.

On July 19, 2024, Nahid Islam was abducted from a house in Sabz Bagh by at least 25 plain-clothed individuals. Blindfolded and questioned about his involvement in the protests, he was handcuffed and tortured. Nahid was found unconscious under a bridge two days later, and on July 26, 2024, he was abducted again by government officials.

Born in Dhaka in 1998, Nahid is married, has a younger brother, and comes from a family where his father is a teacher and his mother is a housewife.

Reuters reported on Geography Student Naqeeb Isam, who noted Nahid's incredible talent and his belief in the need for change in the country. Naqeeb recounted that Nahid was picked up by the police, tortured until unconscious, and then thrown on the road. Despite this, Nahid continued his fight.

“We are sure he will not give up, and we are proud of him,” Naqeeb told Reuters.

It may be mentioned here that Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina Wazed fled the country on Monday following a month-long public protest, after which the army announced the formation of an interim government upon taking over.

