Nahid Islam: Student Who Led Movement Against Hasina’s Govt In Bangladesh
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2024 | 06:26 PM
Movement which continued month long raises questions about its leadership that did not give up despite many obstacles
DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2024) Nationwide protests led by students compelled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed to resign on Monday.
The protests turned violent, resulting in over 300 casualties in Bangladesh after the government, led by Sheikh Hasina Wazed, ordered a crackdown on the demonstrators. Despite facing numerous obstacles, including baton charges and bullets, the students persisted in their struggle against Hasina’s government.
State authorities under Hasina labeled the protesters as "terrorists" and used state machinery to suppress the movement. However, the protests gained momentum each day, culminating in the army establishment demanding Hasina's resignation within 45 minutes.
The student-led movement, which resulted in Hasina and her cabinet's removal, raised questions about its leadership. Media reports revealed that Nahid islam spearheaded the movement against Hasina’s government over the jobs’ quota system.
Nahid, a 26-year-old student of sociology at Dhaka University, is also known for his work as a human rights activist. He voiced his opposition to Sheikh Hasina's party, Awami League, which led to him being labeled a street terrorist.
On July 19, 2024, Nahid Islam was abducted from a house in Sabz Bagh by at least 25 plain-clothed individuals. Blindfolded and questioned about his involvement in the protests, he was handcuffed and tortured. Nahid was found unconscious under a bridge two days later, and on July 26, 2024, he was abducted again by government officials.
Born in Dhaka in 1998, Nahid is married, has a younger brother, and comes from a family where his father is a teacher and his mother is a housewife.
Reuters reported on Geography Student Naqeeb Isam, who noted Nahid's incredible talent and his belief in the need for change in the country. Naqeeb recounted that Nahid was picked up by the police, tortured until unconscious, and then thrown on the road. Despite this, Nahid continued his fight.
“We are sure he will not give up, and we are proud of him,” Naqeeb told Reuters.
It may be mentioned here that Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina Wazed fled the country on Monday following a month-long public protest, after which the army announced the formation of an interim government upon taking over.
Recent Stories
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: WTA Toronto results - collated20 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - collated20 minutes ago
-
Saudi delivery drivers bake in 'deadly' summer heat30 minutes ago
-
German engineering helps Ukrainian amputees walk again40 minutes ago
-
Olympics: Athletics, Day 750 minutes ago
-
Pay up or move out: Drug gangs rob Ecuadorans of homes50 minutes ago
-
Diamonds, meatballs and motors: How Olympians can win more than medals50 minutes ago
-
Thai politician 'highly confident' ahead of possible ban1 hour ago
-
Bangladesh Nobel winner Yunus to lead interim govt2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Maduro attacks social media, claims 'cyber-fascist' coup bid2 hours ago
-
South Africa makes opera its own at home as its stars shine abroad2 hours ago