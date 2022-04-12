Nairobi has turned down Ukraine's request to address the Kenyan Parliament in connection with Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Kenyan newspaper Nation said on Tuesday, citing a diplomatic source

According to the source, Ukraine's ambassador to Kenya, Andrii Pravednyk, has been attempting in vain for several months to meet with the country's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo. As Nation reported, Pravednyk wished to address the Kenyan Parliament, hoping to enlist Nairobi's political support against Russia.

"Why would they want to address the Kenyan Parliament, for instance? Is there a precedence?" a Kenyan foreign ministry's official was quoted as saying by the media.

At the same time, the source stressed that Kenya has made its position clear, including by condemning Russia's actions in the United Nations Security Council last Friday, with Nairobi not taking sides in this conflict, since it values relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

"We have made principled decisions which we took from an African position. We are there (at UN) as Africa representatives," the official added.

Speaking at Friday's session, Kenyan envoy to the UN Martin Kimani condemned Russia's actions, calling for compliance with the principles of international law and reiterating "Kenya's lasting support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of Ukraine."