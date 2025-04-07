Open Menu

NAM Parliamentary Network, Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation Sign MoU

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 06:51 PM

As part of the working visit to Uzbekistan, a delegation led by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and Chairperson of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM), met with Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, AZERTAC reported.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the importance of the memorandum, emphasizing that it would contribute to strengthening cooperation between the NAM Parliamentary Network and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

Speaker Gafarova provided detailed information about the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), including the steps taken under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship to strengthen its institutional framework.

In response, Speaker Sidi Mohamed Ould Errachid affirmed Morocco’s strong interest in cooperating with the NAM Parliamentary Network and praised its role in addressing global challenges. The meeting also included discussions on other matters of mutual interest.

