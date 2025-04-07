NAM Parliamentary Network, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation sign MoU

As part of the working visit to Uzbekistan, a delegation led by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and Chairperson of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM), met with Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) As part of the working visit to Uzbekistan, a delegation led by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and Chairperson of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM), met with Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, AZERTAC reported.

The document was signed by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis and Chairwoman of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, and Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the importance of the memorandum, emphasizing that it would contribute to strengthening cooperation between the NAM Parliamentary Network and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

Speaker Gafarova provided detailed information about the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), including the steps taken under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship to strengthen its institutional framework.

