Name Of New French Prime Minister To Be Announced In Coming Hours - Elysee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 02:05 PM

Name of New French Prime Minister to Be Announced in Coming Hours - Elysee

The name of the new head of the French government will be announced within the next few hours, the Elysee palace said on Friday, following the resignation of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe

The name of the new head of the French government will be announced within the next few hours, the Elysee palace said on Friday, following the resignation of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

"A new prime Minister will be appointed in the next few hours," French President Emmanuel Macron's office confirmed, as quoted by Le Parisien newspaper.

Philippe offered to step down earlier on Friday and Macron accepted his resignation. The Elysee said Philippe will continue with his work until the new government is appointed.

Notably, Philippe won the recent municipal elections in the French city of Le Havre as its mayor. He already served on this position from 2010 to 2017.

