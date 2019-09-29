UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Names Of Syrian Constitutional Committee Chairs To Be Finalized, Announced Soon - Pedersen

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 02:10 PM

Names of Syrian Constitutional Committee Chairs to Be Finalized, Announced Soon - Pedersen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) The Names of the two co-chairs of the Syrian Constitutional Committee are being finalized, and will be revealed very soon if not on Monday, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik.

"I have heard different names, so, I think, we are in a process of finalizing this," Pedersen said.

"I am not sure I will be able to do it on Monday but very soon," the envoy added, when asked when the names of the Committee's chairs will be announced.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria

Recent Stories

Filipino sand artist creates tribute for UAE’s s ..

2 hours ago

UAE foreign minister, Turkmenistani minister meet ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Eliminating N-weapons a global duty

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.