Names of Syrian Constitutional Committee Chairs to Be Finalized, Announced Soon - Pedersen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) The Names of the two co-chairs of the Syrian Constitutional Committee are being finalized, and will be revealed very soon if not on Monday, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik.

"I have heard different names, so, I think, we are in a process of finalizing this," Pedersen said.

"I am not sure I will be able to do it on Monday but very soon," the envoy added, when asked when the names of the Committee's chairs will be announced.