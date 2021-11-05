UrduPoint.com

Namibia Announces Preferred Bidder To Implement Green Hydrogen Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 03:57 PM

Namibia announces preferred bidder to implement green hydrogen project

Namibia has announced Hyphen Hydrogen Energy as the preferred bidder to develop a green hydrogen project in the southern region of //Kharas, Presidential Economic Advisor and Hydrogen Commissioner James Mnyupe said Thursday evening

WINDHOEK, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Namibia has announced Hyphen Hydrogen Energy as the preferred bidder to develop a green hydrogen project in the southern region of //Kharas, Presidential Economic Advisor and Hydrogen Commissioner James Mnyupe said Thursday evening.

"Namibia is unlocking over 5,700 square km in the //Kharas Region for the potential development of green hydrogen and ammonia assets, expected to double the region's employment and triple the installed renewable energy generation capacity for the entire country," Mnyupe said at the announcement event of the successful bidder in Glasgow on the sidelines of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Hyphen Hydrogen Energy will begin their two-year feasibility study and spend about 250 million Namibian Dollars (16 million U.

S. dollars), Mnyupe said.

"The green hydrogen project aims to generate 5 gigawatts of renewable energy, while the project will ultimately produce 300,000 tons of green hydrogen per year for regional and global markets, either as pure green hydrogen or in derivative form (green ammonia)," he added.

The project shall include a green hydrogen and ammonia plant with wind, solar, electrolysis and desalination assets, Manyupe said, adding that it will also include a new deep water port in the coastal town of Luderitz as well as a wind blade manufacturing plant.

"Namibia, as a country, is taking these bold steps to enhance the country's energy security, decarbonize the country, assist the regional and global peers to reduce their emissions and build a more resilient economy," Mnyupe stressed.

Related Topics

United Nations Water Glasgow Namibia Market Event Million Employment

Recent Stories

UAE announces 80 new COVID-19 cases, 133 recoverie ..

UAE announces 80 new COVID-19 cases, 133 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Windies' old guard face axe after World Cup ends w ..

Windies' old guard face axe after World Cup ends with whimper

5 minutes ago
 Sugar price may falls to Rs 90 in KP: CM Mahmood K ..

Sugar price may falls to Rs 90 in KP: CM Mahmood Khan told

5 minutes ago
 Election Tribunal rejects appeals of Jamshed Cheem ..

Election Tribunal rejects appeals of Jamshed Cheema, his wife

5 minutes ago
 British Scientists Identify Gene Doubling Risk of ..

British Scientists Identify Gene Doubling Risk of Severe COVID-19 Infection

5 minutes ago
 China-Myanmar natural gas pipeline transports 3.35 ..

China-Myanmar natural gas pipeline transports 3.35 bln cubic meters of natural g ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.