UrduPoint.com

Namibia Backs New Means To Encourage Trade - Finance Minister On National Currencies

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Namibia Backs New Means to Encourage Trade - Finance Minister on National Currencies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Namibia supports any new means that would encourage international trade, Ipumbu Shiimi, Minister of Finance of Namibia told Sputnik, commenting on possible trade in national currencies.

"I think whats important is that world trade must continue. And if you can find more means to encourage foreign trade, to encourage world trade, that's something we'll support," the minister stated.

When asked how he assesses trade with Russia, Shiimi said, "Namibia wants to trade with all its partners with the rest of the world. Trade is something we want to encourage," he said. "We're a very small country and therefore we cannot afford for the world to be fragmented cause we need to trade with everybody. So we will want to support the world to support trade and intensify trade, so everything that is going to create restrictions for trade is not in the interest of the world in our view.

"

In June 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the BRICS business Forum that the five major emerging economies should establish an international reserve system based on the basket of BRICS currencies. Although it may take years for the group to create such a monetary system, the final result is likely to be a balance between the competing Western Dollar system and the BRICS Currency basket, Gary Korolev, CEO of financial services firm Sovereign Wealth Management, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the creation of a common currency would be discussed at the BRICS summit in August.

Related Topics

World Business Dollar Russia Vladimir Putin Gary Namibia May June August All

Recent Stories

US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber ..

US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber Exercise - INDOPACCOM

1 hour ago
 Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte C ..

Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte Carlo

1 hour ago
 Army to fully support elected representatives in j ..

Army to fully support elected representatives in journey of development & progre ..

1 hour ago
 Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian ..

Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian governor

1 hour ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt to provide details of Rs 417 ..

1 hour ago
 Putin Signs Law on Unified Register of Conscripts

Putin Signs Law on Unified Register of Conscripts

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.