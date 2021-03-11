Namibia Becomes 50th Country to Approve Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V - RDIF

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Namibia became the 50th country to authorize Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Health and Social Services of Namibia has registered Sputnik V under the emergency use authorization procedure," the RDIF said in a press release.

"A new major milestone reached today for Sputnik V with 50 countries having approved the Russian vaccine, which is already saving lives and preventing the spread of coronavirus," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, as quoted in the press release.