Namibia Believes Russia-Africa Summit to Help Country Revive Ties With Moscow - Minister

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The first-ever Russia-Africa summit, which is currently taking place in the Russian southern city of Sochi , will help Namibia and Russia re-establish the strong ties that the nations enjoyed during the Soviet era, Namibian Minister of Industrialization and Trade Tjekero Tweya told Sputnik.

"Namibia is not a stranger to Russia. During the dark days, when we were fighting for our liberation, Russia was among others, who believed in our cause when nobody else believed. But we drifted apart at one point because of your own transition. This is why we are reconnecting. I'm using 'reconnecting' because, technically, we know each other," Tweya pointed out.

Tweya praised the summit for the opportunity to establish a direct contact between the Russian and African business communities, expressing hope that it would bring tangible results for further cooperation.

"I'm very positive.

.. that after this first engagement we will see tangible results coming from this event ... I'm an optimist, and I also believe that business is about relationships. After this engagement, where Russia and Africa, but also the Russian people, have got the direct contact with Africans, relationship has been established. And from this point, as a policy maker and politician, I want to see tangible results from this relationship, let it not be a political talk show," the minister stressed.

According to Tweya, now is the best time to begin rapprochement with Russia, the main role in which should be played by the young generations of both countries.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, is running from October 23-24.

