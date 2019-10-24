UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Namibia Believes Russia-Africa Summit To Help Country Revive Ties With Moscow - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:40 PM

Namibia Believes Russia-Africa Summit to Help Country Revive Ties With Moscow - Minister

The first-ever Russia-Africa summit, which is currently taking place in the Russian southern city of Sochi, will help Namibia and Russia re-establish the strong ties that the nations enjoyed during the Soviet era, Namibian Minister of Industrialization and Trade Tjekero Tweya told Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The first-ever Russia-Africa summit, which is currently taking place in the Russian southern city of Sochi, will help Namibia and Russia re-establish the strong ties that the nations enjoyed during the Soviet era, Namibian Minister of Industrialization and Trade Tjekero Tweya told Sputnik.

"Namibia is not a stranger to Russia. During the dark days, when we were fighting for our liberation, Russia was among others, who believed in our cause when nobody else believed. But we drifted apart at one point because of your own transition. This is why we are reconnecting. I'm using 'reconnecting' because, technically, we know each other," Tweya pointed out.

Tweya praised the summit for the opportunity to establish a direct contact between the Russian and African business communities, expressing hope that it would bring tangible results for further cooperation.

"I'm very positive.

.. that after this first engagement we will see tangible results coming from this event ... I'm an optimist, and I also believe that business is about relationships. After this engagement, where Russia and Africa, but also the Russian people, have got the direct contact with Africans, relationship has been established. And from this point, as a policy maker and politician, I want to see tangible results from this relationship, let it not be a political talk show," the minister stressed.

According to Tweya, now is the best time to begin rapprochement with Russia, the main role in which should be played by the young generations of both countries.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, is running from October 23-24.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Africa Business Russia Egypt Young Sochi Namibia October Media Event From Best

Recent Stories

Arfa Software Technology Park turns pink for Breas ..

1 hour ago

Tropical weather situation over Arabian Sea will n ..

2 hours ago

Seminar on UN role on Kashmir issue held at Faisal ..

6 minutes ago

KPK Grand Health Alliance postpones protest in Isl ..

6 minutes ago

AJK citizens celebrate founding anniversary of AJK ..

6 minutes ago

Namibia Needs to Speed Up NPP Memorandum of Unders ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.