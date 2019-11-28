UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Namibia Counts Votes After Polling Ran On Into Night

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:37 PM

Namibia counts votes after polling ran on into night

Vote counting was underway in Namibia on Thursday after polling ran on late into the night in a general election expected to losen the ruling party's hold on power

Windhoek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Vote counting was underway in Namibia on Thursday after polling ran on late into the night in a general election expected to losen the ruling party's hold on power.

Namibians went to the polls on Wednesday to elect a president and lawmakers after years of economic hardship and a recent corruption scandal that have stirred up resentment against the government.

President Hage Geingob's South West Africa People's (SWAPO) party has ruled the southwest African country since independence from South Africa in 1990.

While the party still basks in the legacy of the liberation struggle, Geingob is predicted to lose votes to a SWAPO member running as an independent candidate, ex-dentist Panduleni Itula.

The breakaway candidate is particularly popular among youth frustrated by the lack of jobs and too young to remember the SWAPO-lead war for independence.

The electoral commission has refused to say by when provisional results will be released.

But in the last election in 2014, provisional results were announced one day after voting.

By late Thursday morning, parliamentary results started appearing on the electoral commission of Namibia website - showing only four out of 121 Constituencies.

Namibia was the first country in Africa to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs) for its last general election in 2014.

The machines -- opposed by opposition parties fearing the lack of paper could facilitate fraud -- are meant to accelerate the voting and counting process.

Geingob won a sweeping 87 percent of the vote in 2014, while runner-up and second-time runner McHenry Venaani racked up less than five percent.

Related Topics

Election Africa Corruption Scandal Vote Young Independence South Africa Namibia From Government Jobs Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Bomb blast outside Data Darbar: Man sentenced to d ..

5 minutes ago

President of Turkmenistan will pay a working visit ..

32 minutes ago

Round table dedicated to the freedom of religion i ..

32 minutes ago

National Voters' Day to be observed on Dec 5

3 minutes ago

Stock markets retreat as Trump triggers Chinese an ..

3 minutes ago

Climate summit host Spain struggles on environment ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.