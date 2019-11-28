Namibia counts votes after polling ran on into night

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vote counting was underway in Namibia on Thursday after polling ran on late into the night in a general election expected to losen the ruling party's hold on power

Namibians went to the polls on Wednesday to elect a president and lawmakers after years of economic hardship and a recent corruption scandal that have stirred up resentment against the government.

President Hage Geingob's South West Africa People's (SWAPO) party has ruled the southwest African country since independence from South Africa in 1990.

While the party still basks in the legacy of the liberation struggle, Geingob is predicted to lose votes to a SWAPO member running as an independent candidate, ex-dentist Panduleni Itula.

The breakaway candidate is particularly popular among youth frustrated by the lack of jobs and too young to remember the SWAPO-lead war for independence.

The electoral commission has refused to say by when provisional results will be released.

But in the last election in 2014, provisional results were announced one day after voting.

By late Thursday morning, parliamentary results started appearing on the electoral commission of Namibia website - showing only four out of 121 Constituencies.

Namibia was the first country in Africa to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs) for its last general election in 2014.

The machines -- opposed by opposition parties fearing the lack of paper could facilitate fraud -- are meant to accelerate the voting and counting process.

Geingob won a sweeping 87 percent of the vote in 2014, while runner-up and second-time runner McHenry Venaani racked up less than five percent.