Namibia Imposes Curfew As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:19 PM

WINDHOEK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Namibia on Wednesday imposed a 9 p.m.-4 a.m. curfew through Jan. 13, 2021, as the country grapples with a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said confirmed cases over the past week have reached levels never seen before, describing the situation as rapidly changing and deteriorating.

He said public gatherings will now be limited to a maximum of 50 persons per event.

"Organizers or hosts of public gatherings shall keep registers of attendance, recording Names and contact numbers," Shangula said.

"The organizers must ensure that attendees sanitize their hands, wear masks properly, and maintain a distance of not less than 1.5 meters." In addition, he said, the sale of alcohol and trading hours for on-site consumption is allowed only between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays; no sale of alcohol is allowed on Sundays and public holidays.

Shangula warned of stiff penalties for violations of the new measures.

"The maximum penalty... is 100,000 Namibia Dollars (6,800 U.S. dollars) or 10 years' imprisonment," he said.

